NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, Hours Before Exam

MENAFN - Live Mint) A NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide, hours before the national medical entrance exam on Sunday, in Rajasthan's Kota. The police said the minor girl hanged herself from an iron grille of her room in the Parshavnath area.

Circle inspector at Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj, did not disclose the name of the student, but said that the girl was under 18 years of age and hailed from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to news agency PTI, the girl had been living with her parents in Kota for the past several years and preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute.

The student was scheduled to take the NEET-UG exam that will be held at various centres across the country on Sunday.

However, on Saturday evening, she used her scarf to hang herself from an iron grille in her room on Saturday evening

The family members were reportedly at home at the time of the incident and found her dead around 9 pm, PTI said.

No suicide note was recovered from her room, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

This is the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January this year. A total of 17 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota last year.

Kota coaching centres pulled up by CCPA

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had pulled up several coaching centres for flouting advertising norms and engaging in unfair trade practices, particularly those institutes that help students prepare for JEE for undergraduate engineering programs and NEET for undergraduate medical courses.

A notice was issued against the institutes for making unsubstantiated promises of top ranks, offering assured selections, and failing to deliver promised services.

“Advertisements must be clear, honest and not conceal crucial information from prospective students and their families,” said a senior consumer affairs ministry official familiar with the development.

“Claims of guaranteed results or selective display of toppers without complete disclosure are both misleading and unethical," the official said on the condition of anonymity.