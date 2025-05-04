Piyush Goyal Commends India-UK Sustainability Initiatives During London Visit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is currently in London for ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, visited the International Centre for Sustainability and praised its efforts to promote India's sustainability initiatives and strengthen bilateral ties.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal shared his appreciation after meeting Sachin Nandha, the founding trustee of the Centre.

The Minister expressed his delight in learning about the Centre's work to enhance global understanding of India's environmental efforts and to deepen cooperation between India and the UK.

“Very pleased to hear from Sachin Nandha, the founding trustee, about the work being done by the Centre to enhance the understanding about India's sustainability efforts and to strengthen India-UK ties,” Goyal posted on X.

This visit is part of the Minister's broader engagements in the UK, where he is meeting with stakeholders across various sectors to bolster economic and diplomatic relations.

Earlier, Goyal met representatives of Indian organisations based in the UK and acknowledged their contributions to cultural and economic collaboration.

"Met with representatives of various Indian organisations based in the UK. Highlighted the growing strength of the India-UK partnership, with both countries actively working to deepen collaboration across diverse sectors,” Goyal said.

"Commended their valuable contributions and conveyed my best wishes as they continue to play a vital role in strengthening cultural, political, and economic ties between the two nations," he stated on X.

He also engaged with the India Global Forum, appreciating its role in promoting the India-UK partnership and encouraging its continued efforts.

The Minister's visit comes at a crucial time as India and the UK continue to advance discussions on a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Recently, Minister Goyal met with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to further the negotiations.

Both sides have reiterated their commitment to finalising the deal, which is expected to boost trade, investment, and innovation.