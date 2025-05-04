403
Yemeni Premier Resigns Amid Political Issues
(MENAFN) Yemeni Premier Ahmed bin Mubarak has officially stepped down from his position, citing ongoing hindrances that blocked him from performing his constitutional responsibilities.
His decision, announced on Saturday, marks a significant shift in the country's leadership at a particularly turbulent time.
Using the social media platform X, Mubarak shared: “I have just concluded a meeting with the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, during which I handed him my resignation as Prime Minister.”
He further expressed his hopes for the new appointee, stating, “I pray for success for my successor and call on everyone to support him and rally around him to fulfill his duties in this difficult time our country is going through.”
So far, the Presidential Leadership Council has not delivered an official statement in reaction to Mubarak’s departure.
Mubarak elaborated on the reasons behind his resignation, stating that he had encountered numerous barriers throughout his leadership.
He highlighted the most significant of these as being deprived of the authority to implement his constitutional role, including initiating critical reforms in various governmental institutions and making a long-overdue reshuffle of the cabinet.
Nonetheless, Mubarak noted that despite these limitations, his administration had accomplished noteworthy progress in a relatively short period, particularly in the areas of financial and bureaucratic restructuring, and in efforts to curb corruption.
He reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to backing “the battle to restore the state and defeat the Houthi coup.”
In his formal resignation message, Mubarak concluded, “Out of concern for the unity of all components of the Yemeni state, I hereby submit my resignation from the position of prime minister.”
