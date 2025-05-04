US News: Elon Musk's Spacex Hub 'Starbase' Is Now A Real City! All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The South Texas home of Elon Musk's SpaceX officially became a city - aptly named 'Starbase'. The decision followed a vote on Saturday, where a small group of residents, primarily SpaceX employees, approved the move to formally incorporate the area as a city, as reported by the Associated Press.

Also Read: Elon Musk says he's running his businesses 'with great difficulty' as Tesla's stock hits new low

In a post on X, Tesla CEO wrote,“Starbase, Texas. Is now a real city!”

With its new name and status, Starbase aims to reflect the company's ambitious vision for space exploration and development.

What is Starbase?

The South Texas facility that serves as the hub of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket program has officially become a city - Starbase - following a decisive vote on Saturday. The newly incorporated city reflects SpaceX's bold ambitions in space exploration, including contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense aimed at sending astronauts back to the moon and eventually to Mars, as reported by the Associated Press.

Also Read: Elon Musk reveals strong bond with Donald Trump: 'Get along very well, almost always agree'

The vote to establish Starbase as a city passed by a wide margin, unsurprising given that most of the 283 eligible voters are SpaceX employees. Musk first introduced the idea of Starbase in 2021, and its approval had long seemed inevitable, said the AP report.

SpaceX has largely received strong backing from local officials, thanks to the jobs and economic investment it has brought to the region.

However, the formal establishment of a company-run city has raised concerns among critics, who fear it could give Elon Musk greater personal control over the area - including the possible ability to restrict access to a well-loved beach and state park during rocket launches. Alongside the vote to incorporate the city, lawmakers have introduced bills in the state Legislature that would transfer that authority from the county to Starbase's new mayor and city council, AP reported.

These developments come as SpaceX seeks federal approval to increase its annual number of rocket launches in South Texas from five to 25.

Also Read: Elon Musk compares himself to Buddha as he prepares to leave DOGE: 'Is Buddha needed for Buddhism?'

The city at the southern tip of Texas near the Mexico border is only about 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometres), crisscrossed by a few roads and dappled with airstream trailers and modest midcentury homes.

SpaceX officials have told lawmakers that granting the city authority to close the beach would streamline launch operations. SpaceX rocket launches and engine tests, and even just moving certain equipment around the launch base require the closure of a local highway and access to Boca Chica State Park and Boca Chica Beach, AP reported.

Here's what critics say

Critics argue that the authority to close the beach should remain with Cameron County, which represents a broader and more diverse population that regularly uses the beach and nearby state parks. Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. has emphasized that the county has maintained a cooperative relationship with SpaceX and sees no justification for shifting that power to the new city government.

Also Read: Elon Musk to scale back DOGE role to prioritise Tesla; EV maker's stocks plunge | Here's what he said

The South Texas Environmental Justice Network, which has organized protests against the city vote and the beach access issue, held another demonstration Saturday that attracted dozens of people.

Starbase, Texas. Is now a real city!The authority to close the beach should remain with Cameron County.

Josette Hinojosa, whose young daughter was building a sandcastle nearby, said she was taking part to try to ensure continued access to a beach her family has enjoyed for generations.

(With inputs from AP)



The establishment of Starbase highlights the growing influence of private companies in local governance.

Concerns about public access to local resources raise important questions about corporate control. The incorporation reflects the ambitious vision of SpaceX and its role in space exploration.

Key Takeaways