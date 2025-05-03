Jordanian Field Hospital In South Gaza Launches Blood Drive To Support Critical Medical Needs

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The medical staff at the Jordanian Field Hospital in South Gaza on Saturday organised a blood donation campaign to help address critical shortages in medical supplies and support the treatment of war victims amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

The campaign yielded over 100 units of blood, a vital contribution to Gaza's overwhelmed healthcare system. Hospital officials said the initiative is part of Jordan's broader humanitarian response and reflects the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

“This campaign responds to urgent needs on the ground and reaffirms Jordan's solidarity with the people of Gaza,” said the field hospital commander.“Despite the difficult conditions, our team remains dedicated to delivering essential medical care.”

He added that the donations would help replenish depleted blood stocks in local hospitals, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The hospital director noted that the campaign is in line with the field hospital's ongoing humanitarian mission, which began on April 21. In less than two weeks, the hospital has treated more than 9,951 patients and conducted around 95 major and minor surgeries.

Staff participating in the campaign expressed pride in their contribution, underscoring their determination to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the humanitarian crisis.

Jordan currently operates two military field hospitals in Gaza. The first, in northern Gaza, was established in 2009 following the war of 2008. The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

Under Royal directives, the Kingdom, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen, has also dispatched a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour to Gaza.