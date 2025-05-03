403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3228730 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi said the OPEC+ meeting would significantly affect production policy formulation in the upcoming period.
3228733 VIENNA -- Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman reaffirmed their commitment to market stability on current healthy oil market fundamentals and adjust production upward.
3228724 RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi expressed the concern of the GCC countries over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia, calling for dialogue and negotiations between Pakistan and India.
3228752 RAMALLAH -- The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) elected on Saturday Azzam Al-Ahmad as Secretary General of the Executive Committee to succeed Hussein Al-Sheikh, who was chosen as Deputy President last Saturday. (end)
