PLO Elects Azzam Al-Ahmad As Executive Committee Sec. Gen.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) elected on Saturday Azzam Al-Ahmad as Secretary General of the Executive Committee to succeed Hussein Al-Sheikh, who was chosen as Deputy President last Saturday.
This came in during Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's meeting in Ramallah, wherein members of the committee unanimously elected Al-Ahmad as Secretary General, said the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
President Abbas also reviewed the political and diplomatic efforts to half the aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, lift the siege imposed on Gaza, and the entry of humanitarian needs into Gaza.
The Executive Committee also discussed the international conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York next July under the leadership of Saudi Arabia and France, calling on all countries to assume their responsibilities to implement the resolutions of the UN on the Palestinian cause.
The Committee also approved a special program to confront dangers from continued Israeli occupation forces into Palestinian territories, especially in towns and cities in the northern West Bank to thwart occupation plans. (end)
