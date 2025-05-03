Heavy Fog Halts Ship Traffic In Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait

MENAFN - AzerNews) Turkiye's Coast Guard has suspended maritime traffic through the Bosphorus Strait due to dense fog, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure,reports, citing Turkish media outlets.

The ministry noted that transit passages in both directions through the strait have been halted due to severely limited visibility.

Currently, no large commercial vessels are present in the Bosphorus, and city ferries continue to operate in a restricted mode as a safety precaution.