Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Fog Halts Ship Traffic In Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait

Heavy Fog Halts Ship Traffic In Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait


2025-05-03 03:20:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's Coast Guard has suspended maritime traffic through the Bosphorus Strait due to dense fog, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media outlets.

The ministry noted that transit passages in both directions through the strait have been halted due to severely limited visibility.

Currently, no large commercial vessels are present in the Bosphorus, and city ferries continue to operate in a restricted mode as a safety precaution.

MENAFN03052025000195011045ID1109503939

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search