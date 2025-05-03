403
EU Deplores Russia's Violation Of Georgia's Sovereignty And Territorial Integrity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 3 (KUNA)--The European Union deplored on Saturday the "unilateral" decision by Russia to launch regular commercial flights to the city of Sukhumi, located in the "occupied breakaway" region of Abkhazia in Georgia.
In a press release, the EU said that "this action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of an internationally recognized aviation code for Sukhumi Airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity."
The EU reiterated its firm support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, stressing the importance of respecting international law and the principles of national sovereignty.
Georgia had condemned earlier this week what it described as the "illegal use of Sukhumi Airport by Russia and the launch of air flights in the occupied region of Abkhazia," stating that the move represents a "blatant violation of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is part of Russia's repeated actions aimed at strengthening control over the separatist regions in Abkhazia in contravention of international law." (end)
