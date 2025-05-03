Swiss Court Rules Vegan Meat Substitutes Can't Use Animal Names
On Friday morning, the Second Court of Public Law overturned a decision by the Zurich Administrative Court, which had taken the view that the use of animal breed names for vegan meat substitutes was permissible.
For the majority of the judges on the federal court, expressions such as“planted”,“like chicken” or“like pork” were misleading for the consumer. Contrary to the opinion of the minority judge, these are not fanciful names.
Planted Foods, based in canton Zurich, produces meat substitutes made from pea protein.
