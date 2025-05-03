403
Yemeni PM Leaves Office, Citing Governmental Impasses
(MENAFN) Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak stepped down Saturday, attributing his resignation to constitutional limitations and obstacles that prevented him from enacting crucial reforms. In his resignation statement, he disclosed "lots of difficulties," including the inability to restructure his cabinet and utilize his legal authority for necessary institutional changes.
Despite these challenges, Bin Mubarak highlighted "significant financial savings for the state," notably over 133.5 million U.S. dollars in electricity fuel costs over the past year. However, his departure underscores the ongoing turmoil in Yemen, marked by conflict with Houthi forces and a precarious economic situation.
Sources revealed that "the growing tensions between bin Mubarak and PLC chief Rashad al-Alimi, had reached an impasse." Prior to his resignation, deep divisions within the government were exposed when 18 cabinet members signed a memorandum in April demanding his removal.
Recent widespread protests in Aden and other government-controlled regions have highlighted public discontent over failing essential services, such as electricity, and a worsening economy. Demonstrators are expressing deep frustration over the economic decline which has left many struggling to afford basic necessities.
Bin Mubarak, who assumed the premiership on February 5, 2024, previously held prominent roles including foreign minister and ambassador to the United States. "The resignation reflects the profound governance challenges facing Yemen's legitimate authorities," stated a senior government official anonymously, adding, "Internal divisions have hampered effective response to the country's mounting crises."
Political analysts speculate that this resignation could lead to a cabinet reshuffle as the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) attempts to address governance failures and restore public trust amidst Yemen's prolonged humanitarian crisis. Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2014, when Houthi forces captured Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to relocate to Aden.
