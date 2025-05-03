403
Russia Warns Ukraine Against Victory Day Tensions
(MENAFN) Dmitry Medvedev, the vice head of Russia’s Security Council, issued a caution to Ukraine on Saturday, urging it to avoid any hostile actions on May 9 — the date Russia marks to honor the capitulation of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Responding to a remark by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy that questioned Russia's ability to safeguard international dignitaries attending the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Medvedev labeled the comments as "veiled threats."
Medvedev, who held the Russian presidency from 2008 to 2012, also condemned Zelenskyy's rejection of President Vladimir Putin’s offer to establish a temporary three-day halt in combat during the holiday.
He further urged Zelenskyy to avoid "verbal provocations," warning that "in the case of a real provocation on Victory Day, no one guarantees that May 10 will come in Kyiv."
Medvedev has a reputation for delivering severe or inflammatory remarks.
Previously, Zelenskyy rejected Putin's idea for a short-term ceasefire from May 9, instead demanding an immediate truce lasting 30 days.
