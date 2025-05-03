IBA Launches QUASAR® GRID3D Advantage Image Distortion Analysis System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New standard in the Quality Assurance of image distortion for MR guided radiation therapy and MR simulation in planning

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 3 May 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a global leading provider of dosimetry and quality assurance (QA) solutions, today announces the launch of its QUASAR® GRID3D Advantage Image Distortion Analysis System at the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) 2025 Annual Congress in Vienna, Austria.

This advanced product is uniquely designed for facilities requiring precise Magnetic Resonance (MR) distortion analysis for stereotactic planning, ensuring confidence in geometric fidelity for MR images. It combines automated analysis through user-friendly software with a versatile multi-use solution including various frame adapters or frameless options.

MR is increasingly used in radiation therapy due to its ability to provide superior soft tissue contrast without ionizing radiation. In MR-guided radiation therapy, precise imaging is critical for targeting tumors and protecting surrounding healthy tissue. However, MR images can be subject to geometric distortions that may compromise treatment accuracy. Robust QA tools like GRID 3D Advantage are essential to ensure image fidelity and improve clinical confidence.

Ian Paddick, Director at Medical Physics Limited, said:“ For the first time, the gold standard of measuring image distortion using the Known Target Method is available for the Vantage Frame setup. This represents a huge step forward in our ability to provide comprehensive QA for Gamma Knife® radiosurgery.”

Jean-Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry, commented :“We understand that MR simulation has become an integral part of radiation therapy workflows, especially for small field cases where millimeters can impact treatment outcomes. As a result, geometric distortion QA is no longer optional but essential. GRID 3D Advantage reflects our dedication to providing clinicians and researchers with accurate and precise tools to evaluate MRI 3D geometric distortion.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at:

CONTACTS

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

...

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Chris Welsh

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

...

Attachment

250503-PR-GRID-Advantage-EN