UAE, Lebanon Commit to Closer Ties, Eye Enhanced Regional Role
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates and Lebanon have affirmed their mutual dedication to strengthening their relationship and boosting collaboration within the region. This commitment was underscored in a joint statement released Thursday during the inaugural official visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the UAE.
During discussions between President Aoun and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders focused on bolstering cooperation across diverse fields. The statement emphasized the long-standing and brotherly connections between the two nations.
According to the statement, the UAE president reiterated his country's unwavering support for Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.
President Aoun expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its ongoing assistance. The statement further noted his appreciation for the UAE's humanitarian and developmental aid to Lebanon and his eagerness to broaden joint initiatives in economic and institutional progress.
Both nations agreed to intensify collaboration in economic and investment arenas, including the sharing of governmental expertise and insights. The statement detailed that the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs' Government Experience Exchange Office is slated to visit Beirut to exchange best practices aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency in both countries.
Further agreements outlined in the statement include simplifying travel procedures for citizens of both nations and intentions to raise the level of diplomatic representation. The countries also announced plans to create a joint UAE-Lebanon Business Council, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will send a delegation to Lebanon to evaluate potential collaborative projects, the statement concluded.
