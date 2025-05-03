Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former South Korean President Faces New Abuse of Power Charges

2025-05-03 10:16:01
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing further legal challenges after prosecutors indicted him on abuse of power charges, according to media reports. This new indictment relates to his brief and unsuccessful offer to declare martial law in December.  

The development adds to Yoon's existing legal woes, as he is already on trial for insurrection charges stemming from the same December 3rd martial law declaration. Unlike the insurrection trial, this latest indictment does not involve an arrest.  

Yoon's presidency was prematurely ended earlier this month when the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment by the National Assembly.  

It is worth noting that if Yoon is found guilty of insurrection, he could face a life sentence or even capital punishment, as previously reported.  

