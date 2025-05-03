Awqaf Inaugurates New Mosque In Maamoura

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Mosques Department, has officially inaugurated the Sheikh Abdullah bin Thani bin Jassim Al-Thani and Sheikha Sheikha bint Khalid bin Ahmed Al Ahmad Al-Thani Mosque in the Maamoura area.

Endowed by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Thani bin Jassim Al-Thani in memory of his late parents, the newly opened mosque stands as a testament to enduring faith and community service. It forms part of the Ministry's strategic initiative to expand the network of mosques across the country, in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which aims to support population growth and urban development.



Spanning a total area of 1,933 square meters, the mosque can accommodate up to 891 worshippers; 841 in the main men's prayer hall and 50 in the dedicated women's prayer area. Designed with both functionality and accessibility in mind, the mosque features a spacious ablution facility, public parking including designated spaces for people with disabilities, as well as clearly marked entrances and exits for ease of access. A tall, prominent minaret further enhances the mosque's architectural presence in the neighborhood.

Additionally, the mosque includes a private residence for the imam, ensuring seamless religious service and community leadership.

The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department continues to play a vital role in this mission, handling the planning, construction, and maintenance of mosques and prayer facilities, including temporary structures and residences for imams.

The Department also coordinates with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance with technical and engineering standards, prepares annual maintenance programs, and maintains a comprehensive database of mosque infrastructure and personnel.