Nominations For Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025 To Close On July 31

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) For honouring young achievers, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2025 by July 31, an official said on Saturday.

The prestigious national-level award is conferred annually by the President to recognise exceptional achievements of children, aged 5 to 18, in the fields of art and culture, bravery, sports, social service, environment and science and technology.

The objectives of the awards are to celebrate and amplify the achievements of India's youth in diverse spheres, to inspire peers nationwide by showcasing real-life role models and to foster an enabling environment for children's holistic development, said a statement.

The official said young achievers can also nominate themselves online.

In a social media post on X, the Ministry said, "Do you know a young hero whose story can inspire the entire nation? Nominate them today at Hurry! The last date to submit is 31st July 2025."

To apply, young achievers must first register or log in on the portal by providing details such as First Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, Applicant Type (Individual/Organisation), Mobile Number, Email ID, Aadhaar Number, etc. and CAPTCHA verification, said the statement.

It said that once registered, they should select the 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025' under the 'Ongoing Nominations' section and click on 'Nominate/Apply Now'. Applicants must then choose the relevant award category and indicate whether the nomination is for themselves or someone else.

The application form requires nominee details, a concise narrative (maximum 500 words) describing the achievement and its impact, and the upload of supporting documents (PDF format, up to 10 attachments) and a recent photograph, said the statement.

It said applications can be saved as drafts and edited before final submission. Once reviewed and submitted, a downloadable copy of the application will be available for reference.