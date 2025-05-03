AIADMK Bowed To BJP's Pressure Tactics, DMK Will Counter It: Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched a sharp attack against the BJP-led Union government, accusing the AIADMK under Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) of succumbing to the BJP's pressure tactics.

He asserted that while the AIADMK has bowed to the BJP's threats, the DMK will resist and counter the BJP politically.

Speaking at a meeting of district secretaries held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said,“The BJP is desperately trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. It has subdued the AIADMK through various forms of coercion. Edappadi Palaniswami had no alternative but to align with the BJP, fearing for his own leadership position within the AIADMK. He knew his leadership would be challenged if he did not agree to the alliance.”

The CM also took aim at the Union government for using central agencies to target senior DMK ministers and leaders.“We have faced such challenges throughout our journey as a movement. Those who fail to defeat us politically resort to these tactics to tarnish our image. The people understand the true motive behind these threats and intimidations. We are prepared to face the BJP's onslaught politically,” Stalin said.

In a clear message to party workers ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, the DMK chief emphasised that only capable and winnable candidates will be fielded.“The party high command will decide who is deserving. It is your (district secretaries') responsibility to ensure your candidates prove worthy of contesting and winning. Ministers must dedicate more time to their districts instead of staying in Chennai. MLAs should visit every panchayat and ward regularly,” he instructed.

It may be recalled that the DMK has scheduled its General Council meeting for June 1 in Madurai. The meeting, chaired by Stalin, is expected to play a pivotal role in framing the party's roadmap for the 2026 Assembly polls. The decision was finalised during Saturday's district secretaries' meeting, where the party also announced plans to hold 1,244 public meetings statewide under the theme: 'Glorious four years lauded by the nation. Let it continue.'

The meeting also adopted condolence resolutions for the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and for the late Pope Francis. With the 2026 elections in sharp focus, the DMK has set an ambitious target of winning 200 out of Tamil Nadu's 234 Assembly seats. Currently, the DMK holds 133 seats, and its INDIA bloc allies collectively control 159 MLAs.

A senior DMK leader told IANS that the upcoming General Council session would fine-tune the party's strategies to achieve its target, ensuring robust preparation across all constituencies. As part of its groundwork, the DMK has appointed experienced constituency in-charges, including senior office-bearers, ex-MLAs, former MPs, and grassroots leaders -- credited with playing a key role in the DMK's 2021 comeback after a decade in opposition.

Notably, the DMK followed a similar strategy during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, deploying constituency in-charges and deputies for every Assembly segment to ensure strong local oversight.