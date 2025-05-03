Benny Blanco Wants Selena’S Corn Casserole To Be At His ‘Last Supper’

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Music producer Benny Blanco has revealed that he wants his fiance Selena Gomez's corn casserole included in their“last meal.”

The couple on an episode of the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast shared that he would want Gomez's corn casserole to be added to his“last supper.”

“We're big on casserole,” Gomez said, and explained that it's like sweet cornbread, reports people.

“It's delicious,” Blanco said, adding that his mom used to make her own iteration of Gomez's dish for him, too.“It doesn't have the same density (as cornbread), it's much looser.”

He also said he grew up eating a lot of corn, especially during Thanksgiving.

Gomez said that she loves it as much and will request the item for her rider. She explained that she could eat a lot of it.

“I love (it), like, because you can make it the Mexican street with all of (the corn). (That's) how I grew up.”

Meanwhile, Blanco guessed what his fiancee's last meal would be, and said she would also include one of his home-cooked dishes.

“She wants my steak, specifically. I do like a ribeye, and then I usually smoke it low for a long time, and then I sear it at the end.”

“I smoke it in a smoker for like, an hour,” he revealed, adding that it makes it taste like“medium smoke” and“almost like barbecue.”

He then continued to explain that Gomez is“gonna be eating a bunch,” so she'll want small portions of everything.

“A little teeny bit” of her grandmother's rice and tamale.“A little bit of her mom's cheese potatoes,” he continued.

“One bite of Nana's chicken and dumplings.”

Gomez clarified that her grandmother was her father's mother, and Mexican recipes come from that side of her family. While Nana is her mother's mother, explaining that her Southern roots are from her mom's side.