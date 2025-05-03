Ukraine's Border Guards Engage Russian Assault Troops, Post Raw Footage
The agency reported this on social media , posting the relevant video of the defensive effort.
"A series of precise strikes on enemy vehicles was delivered in Kharkiv region. In the Kupiansk axis, 10 motorcycles and two quadricycles were destroyed, two invaders, who were riding these vehivles, were killed and six were wounded. Our drones spot and destroy the enemy even in motion," the report says.Read also: SBGS spox: Russia using massive shelling and assaults in Vovchansk area
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed a Buk-M3 medium-range air defense system, with ammunition, deployed by Russian invaders on one of the key eastern front line axes.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
