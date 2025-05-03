Ukraine's Border Guards Engage Russian Assault Troops, Post Raw Footage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Border guards from the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit with the Revenge brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine employed drones to engage a Russian assault group that used 10 motorcycles and two quadricycles in a failed attempt to approach Ukraine's positions in the Kupiansk direction.

The agency reported this on social media , posting the relevant video of the defensive effort.

"A series of precise strikes on enemy vehicles was delivered in Kharkiv region. In the Kupiansk axis, 10 motorcycles and two quadricycles were destroyed, two invaders, who were riding these vehivles, were killed and six were wounded. Our drones spot and destroy the enemy even in motion," the report says.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine