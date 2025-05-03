Defense Ministry Approves Over 120 Units Of Equipment, Weapons For Military Use In April

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In April 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry codified and approved more than 120 new units of weaponry and military equipment for use by the Defense Forces, over 85% of which are domestically produced.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin, Ukrinform reports, citing the Defense Ministry .

Since the beginning of the year, more than 400 pieces of domestically produced weapons and equipment have been codified.

"What we currently have in our arsenal is not enough. We must respond faster to challenges and invest more in high-tech weaponry. Every strongpoint must be maximally reinforced with unmanned systems," Churkin said.

Ukraine approves use of new ground robot equipped with machine gun

Among the weapons and equipment codified in April 2025, the majority include unmanned aerial systems, ammunition for them, electronic warfare systems, and military vehicles. Additionally, Ukrainian arms manufacturers have produced and tested new communications systems and ground-based robotic platforms.

Since the start of the year, more than 40 types of fiber-optic unmanned aerial systems have also been codified and approved for operational use.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry