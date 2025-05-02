MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Anime Tokyo Station: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Special Exhibition

TOKYO, May 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. It regularly hosts special exhibitions for popular anime, and attracts 156,458 visitors (as of April 13, 2025), children and adults alike, from both Japan and overseas.







From May 24 to August 11, it will be hosting a special exhibition for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, which debuted in theaters ahead of its TV broadcast. This latest installment in the Gundam series, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, has generated significant buzz for being the first-ever collaboration between studio khara, known for the Evangelion series, and SUNRISE, the studio behind the Gundam series. The prior to the airing of the TV series, theatrical version using re-edited episodes, has already drawn 2.02 million viewers and earned 3.34 billion yen at the box office, showcasing high anticipation and popularity even before the anime's official airing.*

The special exhibition will showcase key cuts from the anime that revisit memorable moments from the theatrical pre-release. Visitors can also enjoy character standees, including the protagonist, Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU) and mobile suits, photo spots that recreate scenes from the anime, and valuable production materials such as original scripts. There will also be a special corner where visitors can take AR photos with motifs inspired by characters from the anime-creating a uniquely Anime Tokyo Station experience.

Come to Anime Tokyo Station and experience the full appeal of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-.

*From January 17 to March 30, 2025

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Special Exhibition

- Exhibition Overview

The theatrical pre-release of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, a collaboration between studio khara and SUNRISE, generated significant buzz even before its debut. Since its premiere in January, the film has continued to draw strong reactions, proving to be an extremely popular addition to the Gundam series. With the TV anime broadcast kicking off in April, a special exhibition will offer fans an immersive experience of the latest installment's rich world-featuring its characters and mobile suits unique to Gundam.

- Highlights of the Exhibition

Exhibits

- Cuts revisiting each scene

- Character and mobile suit standees

- Photo spots that recreate scenes from the anime

- Valuable production materials, including original scripts

Hands-on areas

- An AR photo corner where you can take pictures with character-inspired motifs

- Dates

May 24 to August 11, 2025

Venue Overview

- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")

- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station

- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)

- Closed: Mondays

*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year's holiday period

May be closed on other days

Please check the venue website before coming.

- Admission fee: Free

- Website:













