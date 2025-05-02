9Th Aswan Int'l Women Film Festival Opened In Egypt

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ASWAN, Egypt, May 3 (NNN-MENA) – The ninth edition of the Aswan International Women Film Festival (AIWFF), opened here last night, with a red-carpet ceremony.

The annual event, attended by dozens of Egyptian and foreign artistes, filmmakers and critics, sheds light on women's causes and rights through filmmaking.

This year's festival, running until May 7, has attracted 55 films from over 30 countries, to rival in various competition sections, besides six British films screened as part of a special programme.

This edition, patronised by Egypt's ministries of culture and tourism, and supported by local and international organisations, is also dedicated to iconic Egyptian singer, Umm Kulthum, on the 50th anniversary of her passing.

“The AIWFF attracts audiences and attendees interested in women's issues, from Egypt and beyond, as well as, international organisations, such as, the United Nations and the European Union. This interest increases year after year,” Mohamed Abdel-Khalek, president and founder of AIWFF, said.– NNN-MENA