Unlock Your Potential With Manifesting Your DPS By Motivational Speaker David B. Rich

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Motivational speaker and professional trainer David B. Rich is excited to announce the release of his latest book, Manifesting Your DPS (Dream Positioning System) - A New Cognitive Approach to Achieving Your Goals.In this groundbreaking book, Rich presents a unique perspective on goal-setting and achieving dreams. Rather than viewing dreams and goals as abstract ideas, he likens them to destinations on a map-places to be reached, not just wishes to be made. Rich introduces a new cognitive technique, the Dream Positioning System (DPS), which operates like a GPS system for navigating life's ambitions.Manifesting Your DPS provides readers with a practical and proven approach to using DPS as a tool for personal and professional growth. Through his own real-life experiences, Rich demonstrates how anyone can adopt this technique to make their dreams a reality. By integrating DPS into daily life, readers are empowered to approach their goals with clarity, confidence, and focus.The book offers more than just inspirational advice; it provides a hands-on, step-by-step guide akin to a live coaching session. Rich's dynamic, seminar-style writing motivates readers to take immediate action, giving them the tools needed to develop this new skill and unlock their full potential.“My goal with this book is to provide people with a powerful, actionable system for achieving their dreams. Much like a GPS guides you to your destination, DPS helps guide you to your life's true calling,” says Rich.About the AuthorDavid B. Rich is a motivational speaker, professional trainer, and advocate for peace. With a diverse background ranging from his time as a retired military veteran to becoming a certified scuba diving instructor, Rich brings a wealth of experience to his work. He is also a lifelong member of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI-USA), a Buddhist organization dedicated to peace and individual happiness.

David B. Rich

David B. Rich

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.