Cloudoffix Launches AI Workshop Series To Empower Enterprises With Total AI

- Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffixCLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudOffix, the world's first and only low-code Total Experience Platform, proudly announces the launch of its nationwide AI Workshop series. This initiative invites forward-thinking enterprises to explore the real dimensions of AI-beyond the buzzwords, beyond the hallucinations.Unlike generic AI tools that promise much but deliver little beyond surface-level automation, CloudOffix's AI Workshops offer companies the chance to experience AI in its most practical, contextual, and sustainable form. With CloudOffix, AI isn't just a feature - it's the foundation of a natively integrated digital environment where data flows freely, processes align, and decisions are powered by truth, not assumptions.CloudOffix's Low-Code AI Builder , AI Assistants , and Autonomous AI Agents demonstrate how organizations can design, build, and deploy intelligent solutions without relying on scattered systems or third-party add-ons. This is not a standard AI experience. It's a chance to co-create an AI-driven digital workplace tailored to each company's DNA. Companies participating in the workshops will have the opportunity to examine how AI can be built, adapted, and implemented natively-without relying on disconnected systems or data silos.Each workshop is structured to:1.Introduce participants to real-world examples of AI used across departments such as HR, Sales, and Project Management2.Demonstrate how custom AI Assistants and Autonomous Agents can be developed using existing company data3.Address common issues such as AI hallucinations by ensuring contextual accuracy through native platform integration4.Encourage dialogue around the future of enterprise AI and how organizations can prepare their internal infrastructure accordinglyThe sessions are provided free of charge and will be held in partnership with IT leaders and department heads within each invited organization.“We're not here to add AI on top of existing chaos,” said Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffix.“We're here to help companies build the right AI foundation-secure, contextual, and deeply embedded into everyday business workflows. Our workshops are designed to spark this transformation.”CloudOffix emphasizes that these workshops are intended as a strategic exercise-not only to showcase AI capabilities, but to support companies in shaping an AI-ready, adaptable digital foundation.

