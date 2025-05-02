Russian Soldier Complains About Effectiveness Of Ukrainian FPV Drones Intercepted Call
In the intercepted conversation , the Russian serviceman expresses frustration over the precision of Ukrainian FPV drone crews targeting Russian military trucks, Ukrinform reports.
"Five [FPVs] hit us -- one flew straight into an Ural truck, and it burned down. Can you imagine?" the soldier says nervously in the recording.Read also: War update: 109 clashes on frontline since day-start, fighting ongoing in eight sectors
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian drones destroyed or damaged more than 83,000 enemy targets in April 2025.
