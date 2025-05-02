Russian Soldier Complains About Effectiveness Of Ukrainian FPV Drones Intercepted Call

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian soldier has complained about the accuracy of Ukrainian FPV drone operators, according to an intercepted call released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

In the intercepted conversation , the Russian serviceman expresses frustration over the precision of Ukrainian FPV drone crews targeting Russian military trucks, Ukrinform reports.

"Five [FPVs] hit us -- one flew straight into an Ural truck, and it burned down. Can you imagine?" the soldier says nervously in the recording.

War update: 109 clashes on frontline since day-start, fighting ongoing in eight sectors

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian drones destroyed or damaged more than 83,000 enemy targets in April 2025.