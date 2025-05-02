Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Guided Bombs On Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The enemy attack occurred at around 16:30 on Friday. Preliminary findings indicate that the Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the community.Read also: One killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk
Two civilians, aged 50 and 55, sustained injuries and were hospitalized.
Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment