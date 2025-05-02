Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Guided Bombs On Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region

Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Guided Bombs On Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region


2025-05-02 07:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out an airstrike targeting civilian infrastructure in the Seredyna-Buda community, Sumy region, injuring two men.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attack occurred at around 16:30 on Friday. Preliminary findings indicate that the Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the community.

Read also: One killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk

Two civilians, aged 50 and 55, sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

MENAFN02052025000193011044ID1109502266

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search