Two Injured As Russian Forces Drop Guided Bombs On Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out an airstrike targeting civilian infrastructure in the Seredyna-Buda community, Sumy region, injuring two men.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy attack occurred at around 16:30 on Friday. Preliminary findings indicate that the Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the community.

Two civilians, aged 50 and 55, sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).