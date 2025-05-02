Bihar's First Pedestrian Subway Nears Completion In Patna: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 3 (IANS) Bihar's first underground pedestrian subway, currently under construction near Patna Junction, was inspected on Friday by the State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin.

The project, being developed under the Smart City initiative, is designed to connect the Multi-Modal Hub near General Post Office, Golambar, to the eastern gate of Mahavir Temple adjacent to the Patna Junction railway station.

The initiative, undertaken at the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aims to ease congestion and traffic jams caused by vehicle parking around the Patna Junction.

"This is a visionary project initiated by our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to streamline traffic flow and enhance pedestrian convenience. It is the first of its kind in Bihar," said Minister Nabin during the inspection of the development project.

The 440-metre-long subway will feature four travellators spanning a total of 148 metres, two escalators for seamless vertical movement, two lifts located at key points: one near Mahavir Mandir and the other near the multi-level parking area and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems for commuter comfort, installed in Patna, given its underground structure.

Minister Nabin highlighted that vehicles will be parked at the Multi-Modal Hub, thereby decongesting the vicinity of the Patna Junction.

Pedestrians will then use the subway to access the station directly, bypassing busy roads, the Minister said.

The Multi-Modal Hub will also serve as a key transit point with city buses facilitating travel to various parts of Patna, he added.

"This subway will not only improve traffic management but also become a symbol of Patna's modernisation. Once completed, it will be a new identity for the city," Nabin said.

He instructed officials on-site to expedite the remaining work and ensure early completion of the project.

The Bihar government is aiming to complete this project before the upcoming Assembly election scheduled to take place later this year.

It is a dream project of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and he has done the inspection several times in the past as well as directed the officials to expedite the construction works, the Minister said.