U.S. Medical Glove Company Adds Cincinnati, Ohio MSA Manufacturing Hub, Completing Fully Onshored Medical And Surgical Glove Supply Chain



USMGC to make $200-$240 million private investment in Cincinnati facility

HARVARD, Ill., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC), the only American manufacturer of the machinery, chemicals, and materials required to produce both nitrile and polyisoprene gloves, proudly announced today the execution of a master lease for a 638,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Ohio, managed by CAI Investments LLC. This critical move marks the final phase in USMGC's mission to build and secure a 100% American-made medical and surgical glove supply chain-free from reliance on China or any foreign supplier.

At a time when global instability and unfair trade practices continue to threaten the availability of essential healthcare products, USMGC is leading the charge to restore American manufacturing leadership. With this new facility, the United States will have the sovereign capacity to produce its own gloves, on its own soil, using its own machines, raw materials, and workforce.

The facility will place a significant emphasis on the manufacturing of USA-made NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber), the critical raw material used in nitrile glove production, but it will also be a hub to produce surgical and specialty gloves.

This acquisition complements USMGC's existing operations in Honea Path, South Carolina, where it produces polyisoprene, the essential raw material used in surgical glove manufacturing. Together, the South Carolina and Ohio facilities allow USMGC to fully control and domestically produce the raw materials required for both nitrile medical exam gloves and polyisoprene surgical gloves, completing an end-to-end American supply chain for the nation's critical glove needs.

In addition to producing its own NBR on-site-ensuring greater supply chain control and cost efficiency (saving approximately $20 million per year in shipping costs from Asia alone)-the facility will also house 18 state-of-the-art surgical and specialty glove production machines. These lines are expected to increase revenue and profit margins, as well as total glove production capacity.

While the primary focus will be on surgical glove manufacturing, the facility will also produce nitrile medical exam gloves and a diverse range of specialty gloves to meet the demands of both healthcare and industrial sectors.

"With this acquisition, USMGC now controls every step of surgical glove production-from raw materials to finished gloves-right here in America," says Lucas Muriello, CFO of USMGC. "That means faster turnaround times and greater quality assurance, as well as a safer, more secure and dependable future for America's frontline workers. It also means an end to the reliance on China and other foreign suppliers."

The facility, which includes 15 railcar spots, 25 MW of power capacity, and a valid Air Quality Permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, will undergo a multi-phase transformation with an estimated $200 to $240 million investment . The facility will produce:



Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Surgical over- and under-gloves made from advanced polymers

Medical-use polymers Sterile IV bag systems

USMGC was the only company to fulfill a $63.6 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand glove manufacturing in the U.S. That contract was successfully completed in Q1 of 2025 .

The new facility adds to USMGC's national network:



Harvard, IL : 350-acre HQ campus; over 2 billion glove annual capacity Honea Path, SC : 100,000 square-foot chemical plant (USMCC division); 120 million gloves annually from polyisoprene produced onsite

USMGC is powered by a skilled American workforce of engineers, welders, and support personnel, aligning with federal efforts to re-industrialize American manufacturing .

"We're not just investing in infrastructure-we're investing in people," adds Muriello. "This Ohio site has a rich legacy of American innovation. We're honored to bring it back to life at a pivotal moment for the Cincinnati region and the country."

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL GLOVE COMPANY

U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) is the first end-to-end American manufacturer of nitrile and polyisoprene gloves, operating a fully domestic supply chain from raw materials to finished products. Having proudly contracted with the federal government, via the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, and partnering with other entities at the state and local level and within the private sector, USMGC's mission is to safeguard and ensure the sustainment our nation's critical PPE needs. For more information, please visit:

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL NITRILE AND POLYISOPRENE CHEMICAL COMPANY

A division of USMGC, U.S. Medical Nitrile and Polyisoprene Chemical Company (USMCC) is the only U.S. company producing the key polymers used in medical glove manufacturing. It is the first end-to-end domestic producer of both nitrile and polyisoprene gloves.

