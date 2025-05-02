QC Attends GCC Consultative Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the 13th Joint Consultative Meeting between Their Excellencies the Ministers of Commerce and Industry and the Heads of the Federations and Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the GCC, as well as the 66th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Federation of GCC Chambers and the Coordination Meeting for the Consultative Meeting, held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Kuwait.

The Chamber's delegation was headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman, and included Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, Second Vice Chairman, as well as Board Members Eng. Ali bin Abdul Latif Al Misned, Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Haider, and Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani. Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori also took part in the delegation. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Gulf Chambers reviewed the General Secretariat's annual report for 2024, the final financial statements, and a comparative analysis of revenues and expenditures for the same year.

It also included a review of the Gulf Real Estate Committee's vision and addressed several topics concerning the development of the Gulf private sector and the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation among GCC countries.

At the consultative meeting, several key issues related to commercial and industrial cooperation among GCC countries were discussed. These included concerns over unilateral decisions by some member states that affect the Gulf private sector, the need to support the pharmaceutical industry across the region and ensuring equal treatment for Gulf investors as national citizens in host countries and strengthening public-private sector cooperation to raise awareness within the private sector. Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that the consultative meeting represents a continuation of the blessed path of joint Gulf cooperation.

He noted that this collaboration has led to significant achievements in various economic and commercial sectors and continues to advance the shared objective of fostering prosperity across the GCC countries and realizing Gulf economic integration. He praised the wise directives of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, in supporting the Gulf private sector and empowering it to play a pivotal role in the comprehensive development process. This, he emphasized, contributes significantly to bolstering Gulf economic growth and enhancing its resilience in the face of both regional and international challenges.