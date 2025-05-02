Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss House Prices Rise 4% In A Year

Swiss House Prices Rise 4% In A Year


2025-05-02 01:24:10
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months, according to the Federal Statistical Office. This content was published on May 2, 2025 - 14:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Italiano it Comprare casa in Svizzera costa sempre di più, +4% in un anno Original Read more: Comprare casa in Svizzera costa sempre di più, +4% in un ann

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The latest Residential Property Price Index (RPI) stands at 121.1 points. Single-family houses showed an annual increase of 3.6%, flats 4.6%, while on a quarterly basis the changes are +1.5% and +0.1% respectively.

+ How bad is Switzerland's housing shortage?

The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) on the basis of an average of 8,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.

The FSO refers to information from the country's 28 largest mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market as the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.

More More Swiss property prices rose almost 2% in 2024

This content was published on Feb 3, 2025 Buying a home is increasingly expensive in Switzerland, with the cost of homeownership rising an average 1.7% in 2024.

Read more: Swiss property prices rose almost 2% in 202

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work

MENAFN02052025000210011054ID1109501422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search