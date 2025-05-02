AI Agents Redefining Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance T-INNOWARE To Shine At GISEC GLOBAL 2025 In Dubai

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) T-INNOWARE, a globally leading provider of AI driven cybersecurity solutions, is set to participate in the GISEC Global 2025 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 6th to 8th, 2025.

As the largest and most influential cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa region, GISEC will showcase over 750 global cybersecurity brands and attract 25,000 Infosec professionals from more than 160 countries,including government officials, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and industry leaders.







At this exhibition, T-INNOWARE will showcase its innovative Security AI (SAI) and Network Packet Broker (NPB) solutions under the theme of“AI Agents Redefining Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance”, and will be invited to participate in the OSINT keynote speech to showcase to the global audience how AI is redefining cybersecurity operations & maintenance







GISEC 2025: The Premier Cybersecurity Event in the Middle East

GISEC Global 2025 is not just a platform for technological exhibition but also a barometer for industry trends. The event covers cutting-edge fields such as computer and network security, IoT, biometrics, and encryption technologies, featuring over 50 professional forums to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity.

With the Middle East cybersecurity market projected to reach $31 billion by 2030, GISEC has become a critical gateway for companies expanding into the region. T-INNOWARE's participation not only highlights its technological prowess but also marks a strategic step into the Middle Eastern market.







T-INNOWARE : AI-Driven Security Solutions

SAI (Security AI): Your Evolving Expert in Cybersecurity Operation and Maintenance

SAI is an automated security operations platform developed by T-INNOWARE using generative AI (GenAI). It features dual“Copilot” and“Autopilot” modes, enabling 24/7 monitoring, analysis, and response to cyber threats. Key advantages include:

Intelligent Alert Noise Reduction : Reduces false positives by 90% with advanced AI algorithms, ensuring precise threat identification.

Automated Penetration Testing : Continuously scans system vulnerabilities, generates repair recommendations, and enhances defense efficiency.

Multi-Tool Integration : Seamlessly connects with EDR, NDR, SIEM, and other security tools for unified management.







Network Packet Broker (NPB): The Expert in Intelligent Traffic Management

The NPB series products (including NIF and SA series) intelligently process network packets to ensure that each analysis tool can accurately obtain the key data required for its operation. Depending on the deployment mode, they are divided into two series

OUT-OF-BAND PRODUCT (NIF series): optimizes the analysis efficiency of network performance monitoring and security analysis tools through intelligent traffic aggregation, filtering, and distribution







IN-LINE PRODUCT (SA series): deployed at critical nodes in the network, improving the processing performance of security tools through intelligent traffic orchestration and SSL offloading







OSINT keynote speech : Intelligent insights into public data

Walker Wang, Overseas Marketing Director of T-INNOWARE, will give a speech titled“ OSINT:

Transforming Public Data into Actionable Intelligence Across Industries”, exploring how to use AI technology to extract actionable intelligence from public data such as social media, satellite imagery, forums, etc., to help businesses anticipate threats and optimize decision-making The speech will combine T-INNOWARE's AI practice to showcase the application cases of OSINT in finance, government, healthcare and other fields.







Booth Activities: Fortune Wheel and Keynote Series

In addition to showcasing product technology, the T-INNOWARE booth will also launch exciting interactive activities such as the Fortune Wheel and Keynote Series

presentations. Participants simply need to follow T-INNOWARE's X (Twitter) and LinkedIn accounts to turn the wheel and win prizes. They can also visit the booth at a fixed time every day to discuss AI technology capabilities together

Fortune Wheel

Limited-Time Engagement: 10:30-11:00 AM & 3:30-4:00 PM Daily

Follow us on X & LinkedIn







Keynote Series

Limited-Time Engagement: 10:00-10:30 AM & 2:30-3:00 PM Daily

Running Highly Efficient and Cost Effective SOC with Security AI

Redefining Security Operations and Maintenance with T-Innoware Solutions







About T-INNOWARE

T-INNOWARE is headquartered in Singapore and focuses on AI driven cybersecurity solutions, serving clients in industries such as government, finance, and healthcare. Its products cover fields such as security operations, traffic analysis, API security, etc., with“intelligence, efficiency, and cost optimization” as its core competitiveness.

Join us at GISEC 2025 to explore the boundless possibilities of AI in cybersecurity !





