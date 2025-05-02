AI Agents Redefining Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance T-INNOWARE To Shine At GISEC GLOBAL 2025 In Dubai
As the largest and most influential cybersecurity event in the Middle East and Africa region, GISEC will showcase over 750 global cybersecurity brands and attract 25,000 Infosec professionals from more than 160 countries,including government officials, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and industry leaders.
At this exhibition, T-INNOWARE will showcase its innovative Security AI (SAI) and Network Packet Broker (NPB) solutions under the theme of“AI Agents Redefining Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance”, and will be invited to participate in the OSINT keynote speech to showcase to the global audience how AI is redefining cybersecurity operations & maintenance
GISEC 2025: The Premier Cybersecurity Event in the Middle East
GISEC Global 2025 is not just a platform for technological exhibition but also a barometer for industry trends. The event covers cutting-edge fields such as computer and network security, IoT, biometrics, and encryption technologies, featuring over 50 professional forums to discuss the latest challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity.
With the Middle East cybersecurity market projected to reach $31 billion by 2030, GISEC has become a critical gateway for companies expanding into the region. T-INNOWARE's participation not only highlights its technological prowess but also marks a strategic step into the Middle Eastern market.
T-INNOWARE : AI-Driven Security Solutions
SAI (Security AI): Your Evolving Expert in Cybersecurity Operation and Maintenance
SAI is an automated security operations platform developed by T-INNOWARE using generative AI (GenAI). It features dual“Copilot” and“Autopilot” modes, enabling 24/7 monitoring, analysis, and response to cyber threats. Key advantages include:
Intelligent Alert Noise Reduction : Reduces false positives by 90% with advanced AI algorithms, ensuring precise threat identification.
Automated Penetration Testing : Continuously scans system vulnerabilities, generates repair recommendations, and enhances defense efficiency.
Multi-Tool Integration : Seamlessly connects with EDR, NDR, SIEM, and other security tools for unified management.
Network Packet Broker (NPB): The Expert in Intelligent Traffic Management
The NPB series products (including NIF and SA series) intelligently process network packets to ensure that each analysis tool can accurately obtain the key data required for its operation. Depending on the deployment mode, they are divided into two series
OUT-OF-BAND PRODUCT (NIF series): optimizes the analysis efficiency of network performance monitoring and security analysis tools through intelligent traffic aggregation, filtering, and distribution
IN-LINE PRODUCT (SA series): deployed at critical nodes in the network, improving the processing performance of security tools through intelligent traffic orchestration and SSL offloading
OSINT keynote speech : Intelligent insights into public data
Walker Wang, Overseas Marketing Director of T-INNOWARE, will give a speech titled“ OSINT:
Transforming Public Data into Actionable Intelligence Across Industries”, exploring how to use AI technology to extract actionable intelligence from public data such as social media, satellite imagery, forums, etc., to help businesses anticipate threats and optimize decision-making The speech will combine T-INNOWARE's AI practice to showcase the application cases of OSINT in finance, government, healthcare and other fields.
Booth Activities: Fortune Wheel and Keynote Series
In addition to showcasing product technology, the T-INNOWARE booth will also launch exciting interactive activities such as the Fortune Wheel and Keynote Series
presentations. Participants simply need to follow T-INNOWARE's X (Twitter) and LinkedIn accounts to turn the wheel and win prizes. They can also visit the booth at a fixed time every day to discuss AI technology capabilities together
Fortune Wheel
Limited-Time Engagement: 10:30-11:00 AM & 3:30-4:00 PM Daily
Follow us on X & LinkedIn
Keynote Series
Limited-Time Engagement: 10:00-10:30 AM & 2:30-3:00 PM Daily
Running Highly Efficient and Cost Effective SOC with Security AI
Redefining Security Operations and Maintenance with T-Innoware Solutions
About T-INNOWARE
T-INNOWARE is headquartered in Singapore and focuses on AI driven cybersecurity solutions, serving clients in industries such as government, finance, and healthcare. Its products cover fields such as security operations, traffic analysis, API security, etc., with“intelligence, efficiency, and cost optimization” as its core competitiveness.
Join us at GISEC 2025 to explore the boundless possibilities of AI in cybersecurity !
