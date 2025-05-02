Corrections Officers In Warrap Absorb Importance Of Dignity To Create Safe Prisons

“We used to believe that strictness was the only way of maintaining order in a prison,” admitted Achol Deng, one of 13 female Correction Officers who joined male colleagues from across Warrap State for a recent and, as it turned out, truly eye-opening training.

“Now we understand how dignity and respect can prevent problems from even happening.”

This significant and potentially life-changing insight was the key takeaway from a three-day workshop benefitting 40 officers from the National Prison Service of South Sudan (NPSSS), conducted at the state headquarters and with the support of the Corrections Unit of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The intensive course delved into modern prison management techniques developed to enhance security by prioritizing prisoners' rights and dignity. Through detailed discussions on the Nelson Mandela Rules and other contemporary best practices and procedures for conducting searches, escorts, and visitations, attending prison wardens clearly realized the use and inherent value of treating inmates with respectfully and humanely.

“Understanding prisoners' rights and perspective doesn't weaken our control-it actually gives us more authority by helping us gain their trust and cooperation,” explained Abraham Chol, an experienced Corrections Officer who facilitated part of the training.

This point was further driven home by means of realistic role-play exercises, which vividly demonstrated how this approach to prison management reduces tensions and hence the risk of conflicts.

Gender sensitivity emerged as another critical aspect of promoting harmonious relations behind bars. As officers reflected on traditional gender norms, they concluded that these often contribute to the unjust detention of women, and that recognizing the different needs and vulnerabilities of female and male prisoners is an important part of creating a positive and safe environment for all. Women prisoners may, for example, need other protection measures to be adopted to ensure their safety.

“It's empowering to have women's perspectives recognized and valued,” said Mary Ater from Gogrial East.“Addressing gender-specific issues openly makes prisons safer and more humane for staff and inmates alike.”

The training also covered emergency preparedness, riot prevention techniques and the ethical use of force, always to be used as a last resort.

“These are realities and conundrums we face almost every day,” said Deng Mabior, another facilitator of the workshop.“Learning proven and effective methods to handle these situations increases the safety of everyone involved in a confrontation.”

Participants particularly appreciated the sessions led by national colleagues.

“Seeing our own colleagues step up and demonstrate their skills by training us sends a powerful message. It proves to us that we can implement many changes and improvements on our own,” one Corrections Officer noted.

According to Achol Deng, a paradigm shift occurred over just three days.

“Rules and guidelines are all well and good, but what really matters is a new conviction, a firm belief in dignity and respect as fundamental, positive and useful values to apply in our daily work.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).