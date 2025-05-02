403
Trump envoy says Ukraine willing to ‘de facto give up’ territory to Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, revealed that Ukraine has agreed to accept Russia’s control over Crimea and four other regions without officially recognizing Moscow’s sovereignty. In an interview on Wednesday, Kellogg confirmed that Ukraine is willing to "de facto" give up these territories due to Russian occupation, though it has not made a formal renouncement. He explained that while Ukraine does not acknowledge Russian sovereignty "de jure," they have agreed to accept the situation on the ground as it stands.
Kellogg further elaborated that Ukraine's main goal is to achieve a ceasefire, which would involve maintaining control over the territories it currently holds. He mentioned that during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in London on April 23, they agreed to a proposal that includes 22 specific terms, such as a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire, and urged Russia to consider the offer.
While Russia insists that a complete ceasefire would require Ukraine to halt its military mobilization and cease accepting foreign aid, President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw from the Russian-occupied territories it still claims. Moscow has accused Ukraine of violating previous ceasefire agreements, including a 30-day "energy truce" brokered by Trump in March.
The proposal presented by Washington reportedly involves recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea, freezing the conflict along current front lines, acknowledging Moscow’s control over parts of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, blocking Ukraine's NATO membership, and gradually lifting sanctions on Russia.
