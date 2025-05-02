Prime Focus Group Strikes Deal With Government Of Maharashtra To Develop A New Global Entertainment Ecosystem In Mumbai



Prime Focus Group, in collaboration with Maharashtra Gov, proposes an investment of 3000crs (approx $400m USD) in infrastructure development in Mumbai

Investment will create the world's most technologically advanced and digitally connected content creation ecosystem at the heart of one of the world's oldest filmmaking industries

The new hub, which will also feature world-class entertainment and lifestyle experiences, is designed to attract both domestic and international tourism The multi-year project is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs in the region

MUMBAI, India, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Focus Group ('the Group'), the world's largest independent integrated media services powerhouse, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, announced today that it intends to develop a new global entertainment destination at the heart of India's filmmaking industry in Mumbai.

The announcement outlines an investment of 3000crs (approximately $400m USD) in the development of a new entertainment ecosystem, creating a unique destination for content creators, tourists, and fans of entertainment from all over the world, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs in the region.

Prime Focus, established in 1997 by founder Namit Malhotra and listed on both the National and Bombay Stock Exchanges of India, is the parent company of the Prime Focus Group, which includes eight-time Academy Award©-winning visual effects and animation company DNEG, AI technology company BRAHMA, and content financing and production company Prime Focus Studios.

world-class production studios to facilitate high-end content creation, supported by a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure

creation of a worldwide entertainment destination, with live entertainment facilities, theme parks, and experience centres and lifestyle experiences, including shopping and dining destinations, top-flight hotels, housing, and more.

The Prime Focus Group already owns and operates one of Asia's largest production facilities in Mumbai, including eight Hollywood-designed soundstages in a 200,000 square foot studio complex. The Group's post-production facilities, including its DNEG Mumbai studio, are located nearby.

The Honourable Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra said,“Growth, infrastructure development, and a sustainable future are all vital to the development of Maharashtra. As we continue to lead the way in massive infrastructure projects - including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, the coastal road, and the Vadhvan Port - I am glad to add the creation of this next-generation entertainment hub to the list of projects that are transforming our state, keeping us at the forefront of India's growth and development. I look forward to working with Prime Focus and DNEG to create a world-class production and tourism destination, securing Mumbai's position as a filmmaking and entertainment centre of excellence.”

Prime Focus Group Founder Namit Malhotra said,“My vision for this development, which is shared by the Honourable Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, is to honour the 100+ year legacy of our world-renowned movie industry by bringing together the combined might of the Prime Focus Group companies - including DNEG's Oscar-winning creativity, Brahma's AI technology, and Prime Focus Studios financing and production capabilities - to build the world's most advanced and innovative centre of excellence for the creation of content, right at the heart of our filmmaking heritage, here in Mumbai.”

“Leveraging our country's history of skilled craftsmanship and innovation, we are not just developing the world's foremost content creation centre; we are also creating a destination that presents India's culture, our history, and our capabilities to the world, with entertainment and lifestyle experiences that are second-to-none,” continued Malhotra.“This new site will be a best practice example of what India can deliver in technology, creativity, and entertainment, and will become a worldwide leisure destination, right at the heart of one of the world's oldest filmmaking industries. We are bringing India to the world by bringing the world to India.”

About Prime Focus Group

Prime Focus Group is the world's largest independent integrated media powerhouse. With over 10,000 professionals in 24 cities across 4 continents and 7 time zones, we lead the Media and Entertainment industry by consistently redefining creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

Creative Excellence: Award-winning visual effects (VFX), animation, Stereo 3D conversion, and immersive experiences.

Technology Leadership: AI-powered tools and cloud-enabled innovations that streamline workflows and revolutionise content creation.

Production Expertise: Production and financing, advanced sound stages, cutting-edge equipment rental, and world-class filmmaking infrastructure. Post-Production Precision: Expert digital intermediate, picture post, and audio post-production capabilities.

Listed on the BSE and NSE of India and recognised on the Fortune India 500 list, Prime Focus operates in creative hubs worldwide, including Barcelona, Bengaluru, Budapest, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, London, Los Angeles, Mohali, Montréal, Mumbai, New York, Noida, Patna, Sofia, Sydney, Toronto, Vancouver, Thiruvananthapuram, Leeds, Singapore, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry.

Prime Focus is the parent company of eight-time Academy Award©-winning visual effects and animation company DNEG, AI technology company BRAHMA, and content financing and production company Prime Focus Studios.

