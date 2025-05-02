403
White House exposes ‘media cover-up’ on Biden’s health
(MENAFN) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has accused mainstream media outlets of deliberately covering up former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical health issues, claiming this has led to a steep decline in public trust toward traditional news organizations.
During a press briefing on Monday, Leavitt said that Americans had long observed Biden struggling with the demands of the presidency, but that the media refused to report honestly on his condition. She argued that Biden’s cognitive decline was evident throughout his term and culminated in a poor debate performance against Donald Trump last June, where Biden appeared confused and had difficulty completing sentences. Following that debate, Biden eventually bowed out of the 2024 race due to mounting pressure from Democratic leaders and donors.
Leavitt recalled how during the campaign, she was criticized by journalists for pointing out Biden’s mental decline, and was even accused of spreading deepfake videos. “Millions of Americans saw the truth,” she said, “but the media refused to acknowledge it.”
She called the lack of coverage “one of the greatest cover-ups and scandals in American history,” and claimed it contributed significantly to the erosion of public trust in the press.
Citing a Gallup poll from earlier this year, Leavitt noted that only 31% of Americans trust the mainstream media to report news fairly, while 36% said they have no trust in it at all — the lowest confidence level recorded in five decades.
