Notification Of Resignation By A Member Of The Supervisory Council Of AB “KN Energies”


2025-05-02 09:15:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On May 2, 2025, AB“KN Energies” (hereinafter – KN) received a formal notice from Supervisory Council member Dovilė Kavaliauskienė regarding her resignation from the position, effective May 31, 2025.

May 31, 2025, will be the last day of Dovilė Kavaliauskienė in office as a member of the Supervisory Council of KN.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė
... , +370 46 391 772


