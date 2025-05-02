403
Notification Of Resignation By A Member Of The Supervisory Council Of AB “KN Energies”
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On May 2, 2025, AB“KN Energies” (hereinafter – KN) received a formal notice from Supervisory Council member Dovilė Kavaliauskienė regarding her resignation from the position, effective May 31, 2025.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė
May 31, 2025, will be the last day of Dovilė Kavaliauskienė in office as a member of the Supervisory Council of KN.
... , +370 46 391 772
