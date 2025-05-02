Disney's Drew Seeley Returns To Musicals In Diane Foster's 'Saturday,' A Gen Z 'Breakfast Club'

Drew Seeley photographed by Leah Huebner. Diane Foster photographed by Paul Zimmer.

Musical feature film enters production with 13 original songs from BMI Award-winner Mark Vogel, Broadway cameos, and an ensemble cast of triple threats

- Diane Foster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed director-producer Diane Foster is set to begin production on her newest feature film,“Saturday – The Movie Musical,” a vibrant, inclusive coming-of-age story set in a high-stakes SAT prep class. Described as“The Breakfast Club” meets“High School Musical,” the film features 13 original songs and stars Disney Channel alum Drew Seeley (“High School Musical,”“Another Cinderella Story”) and an ensemble cast of triple threats. Seeley is represented by Stewart Talent and Brave Artists Management.

Seeley shares,“I'm really psyched to be part of this project. It's got so much heart, the music is fantastic, and the choreography transports me back to all the movie musicals I loved as a kid. And the cast has blown me away so far in rehearsals, so I know all the elements are in place to make this thing quite magical and special.”

The film features appearances by Broadway veterans Desiree Davar (“Jersey Boys,”“West Side Story”) and“American Idol” alum David Hernandez, adding industry pedigree and cross-generational appeal.

Written by Foster, Lara Cody, and award-winning composer Mark Vogel (BMI), and adapted from the original stage musical by Cody and Vogel. The film boasts 13 original songs and a dynamic young ensemble cast blending Broadway-caliber talent with rising social media stars. With a combined social reach of nearly 1 million, the cast spans major platforms-from TikTok and Instagram to YouTube-tapping directly into Gen Z and Gen Alpha fan bases.

Joining Seeley are co-stars Brandon Keith Rogers (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,”“West Side Story”), Jackie Cong Tran, Monica Evans, Mario Houle, Zeke Jones, Marcelle LeBlanc (“A Walton's Thanksgiving,"“Grey's Anatomy”), Adam Leiva, Stella Pozzuoli, Keaton Scolari, Riley Van Cleve (Disney's“Create Your World”) and Luisa Wilson.

The cast of standouts also includes a roster of rising stars including Chris Bey (“Home Economics”), Kita Grayson, Sanjana Khurana, Lena Pham, Alondra Santos (“America's Got Talent”), Lazarus Tate (“Baby Racer,”“Street Dreams: Los Angeles”), as well as international skateboarding sensation and Hermès model Camp Schill.

The film is directed and choreographed by Diane Foster, an award-winning multi-hyphenate and founder of WallyBird Productions-a company dedicated to championing gender parity and diverse storytelling-as well as choreographed by Gina Rizzo Bishop.

Foster says,“'Saturday' is a heartfelt love letter to musical theater and the beautifully messy journey of being a teenager. It's joyful, inclusive, and packed with songs that stay with you long after the credits roll. This is the kind of movie I wished existed when I was growing up-and now I get to bring it to life with a cast that's pure magic. I truly believe it's the kind of film people will watch, rewatch, and carry with them.”

“Saturday” marks another bold move for Foster's WallyBird Productions, following the success of her horror-comedy“Easter Bloody Easter,” which earned an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and the ReFrame Stamp from Women in Film for its gender-balanced production.

Other notable WallyBird projects include award-winning shorts like“Make A Wish,”“SHIRi,” and impact-driven documentaries,“I Am America” and“Does My Vote Count.”

Composer Mark Vogel, known for his work on“Full House” and collaborations with legends like Bob Hope and Bing Crosby, brings a seasoned musical sensibility to the production. This marks his second feature collaboration with Foster, following“Easter Bloody Easter,” and continues the duo's distinctive rhythm of music-driven storytelling.

Vogel says,“It's an honor to be a part of 'Saturday' and collaborate with Diane again. We are an amazing team. Our aim is for this soundtrack to be a new anthem for Gen Z. It's exciting to see the passion this next generation has for their art and the potent message of the film-about being true to yourself.”

With principal photography currently starting in Los Angeles, Foster and her team are eyeing a wide release in 2026. The film is envisioned as both a heartfelt standalone musical and the potential launchpad for a franchise that blends theater-loving nostalgia with the digital energy of a new generation.

Synopsis:

Set in an SAT prep class,“Saturday – The Movie Musical” follows a diverse group of teens who, over the course of one intense day, confront their fears, discover their voices, and bond through music, dance, and moments of truth. It's a high-energy celebration of growing up, dreaming big, and figuring out who you are-all set to a soundtrack that's pure musical gold bursting with teen anthems for a new generation.

About the Film

“Saturday - The Movie Musical,” a cross between“High School Musical” and“The Breakfast Club,” is a Gen Z movie musical that explores identity, ambition, and belonging-all in one unforgettable day inside an SAT prep class. The film is produced and directed by Diane Foster with choreography by Foster and Gina Rizzo Bishop. Produced by WallyBird Productions, it is based on the original stage play by Lara Cody and Mark Vogel. The film stars Drew Seeley and an ensemble cast of triple threats. Music by Mark Vogel. Filming began in April 2025 in Los Angeles.

