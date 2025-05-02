Healthcare Management Consortium For Planetary Health Wins CAHME/Canon Award For Sustainability In Healthcare Management

Debra Gillmeister (Canon) alongside members of the Consortium including, Cindy Watts (VCU), Alexander Negron Price (RUSH), Ireland Miller (VCU), Karen Born (University of Toronto), Nathan Shimamoto (University of Minnesota) and Anthony Stanowski (CAHME)

- Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare Management Consortium for Planetary Health has been awarded the 2025 CAHME/Canon Award for Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education.

CAHME awards recognize accredited programs that demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare.

The award was presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

"Healthcare Management Consortium for Planetary Health were selected due to their exemplary collaboration and efforts in advancing sustainability within health administration education. Their work has been particularly impactful in adapting a Planetary Health Report Card for health administration education which shows that this consortium recognizes the deep interconnection between human

well-being and environmental sustainability," said Paul Murphy, Vice President, Major Accounts & Vertical Markets, Canon.

“CAHME award recipients exemplify the dedication and excellence of programs shaping the future of healthcare leadership. These prestigious awards recognize programs that go beyond academic achievement, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to innovation, advocacy, and meaningful change in healthcare,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“The Healthcare Management Consortium for Planetary Health is honored to receive the CAHME/Canon Award for Excellence in Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education. We believe the student-led PHRC-MHA initiative holds tremendous promise for helping healthcare management programs meaningfully integrate sustainability broadly across their education, research, and service initiatives. We plan to use this grant funding to support development of the pilot and spread of the initiative in subsequent years,” says Andy Garman of RUSH University.

*Application submitted by RUSH University, including the Master of Healthcare Administration program at University of Minnesota, the Master of Health Administration program at Virginia Commonwealth University and the Master of Health Science in Health Administration program at the University of Toronto.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Canon Award for Excellence in Sustainability in Healthcare Management Education and Practice

“At the heart of Canon's commitment to the world community is the belief that we are building a better world for future generations," said Joe Adachi, Chairman and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. This national award is inspired by Canon's contributions to a sustainable society. It serves to incorporate the ideals of sustainability in future healthcare leaders. It recognizes the significant influence of education on creating sustainable, inclusive, and socially responsible healthcare organizations.

Megan Vohden

CAHME

+1 301-298-1820 ext. 704

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.