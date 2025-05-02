Celerant Hosts 21St Annual Conference In West Palm Beach For Retail Clients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout the conference, Celerant will highlight partnerships that help retailers streamline operations, drive sales, and improve the customer experience. Partners in attendance include AudioEye (ADA website compliance), Avalara (sales tax automation), OtterText (text message marketing), ANT USA (open-to-buy merchandise planning), Credova (buy now/pay later solutions), and leading payment processors such as Fortis, Shift4, Worldpay, and AltruPay.

"Each year, our client conference is an incredible opportunity to bring our retailers together with our team and technology partners to collaborate, learn, and grow," said Michele Salerno, Chief Growth Officer at Celerant. "This year is particularly special, with some of the biggest announcements in our company's history, true game-changers for our software platform and clients' businesses."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network directly with Celerant's development, training, support, and leadership teams, building deeper connections that help maximize the value of their retail solutions.

Key highlights of the conference will include:



A teaser of Celerant's new point of sale screen redesign, offering a more modern and intuitive workflow- representing the first step toward a broader system-wide UI/UX modernization planned for the platform

An early preview of Celerant's AI-powered Talk-to-SQL chatbot, an exciting new feature still in development that will allow retailers to query their databases using natural language

Hands-on training sessions focused on Celerant's newest software features and enhancements within Stratus Enterprise

Networking opportunities with Celerant's developers, trainers, support staff, and fellow retailers Technology partner presentations provide strategies to drive revenue, improve compliance, and enhance the overall retail experience

"This is a pivotal moment for Celerant," said Ian Goldman, CEO of Celerant Technology. "This past year, we celebrated our 25th anniversary and recently announced our acquisition and expansion into the UK. These milestones are not just about our growth- they're about strengthening our ability to serve our retailers and drive innovation for the future. Next week, we're excited to bring our clients up to speed on everything we have in the works."

For more information about Celerant's retail solutions and details about the 21st Annual Client Conference, visit .

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: .

