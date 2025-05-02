T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
BALTIMORE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ), today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice/newsroom .
Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" trowepric .
Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.57 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .
