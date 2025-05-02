Weekly Recap: 15 Health Press Releases You Need To See

Wegovy® will be the preferred GLP-1 medicine for obesity on the largest commercial template formularies for CVS Caremark, the largest Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) in the US, effective July 1, 2025.With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is sharing strategies, resources and events to encourage personal and community resilience."There is a clear disparity in which parts of the world bear the brunt of heightened heart risks from phthalates," said study senior author Leonardo Trasande, MD, MPP. "Our results underscore the urgent need for global regulations to reduce exposure to these toxins, especially in areas most affected by rapid industrialization and plastic consumption," added Trasande, the Jim G. Hendrick, MD, Professor of Pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.Novartis will acquire Regulus for $7.00 per share in cash, with the potential to receive an additional $7.00 per share in cash through a contingent value right, for a total equity value of up to approximately $1.7 billion.As part of the partnership, Barkley will star in a series of new ads for Ro's GLP-1 offering - all driven by his signature personality and off-the-cuff commentary. The ads spotlight the convenience of Ro's digital experience, including access to GLP-1 medications, and the ability to check insurance coverage up front, for free, before getting started with Ro.In the past 12 months, 38% of respondents skipped or postponed necessary healthcare or medications because of the cost. In addition, 42% of those who indicated they skipped care admitted their health problem worsened – marking approximately one sixth of the population who experienced worse health outcomes as a direct result of rising healthcare prices."We are pleased to have both the support and confidence of Oberland Capital, an exceptional partner with a proven track record in funding companies through the complexities of rare disease product launches," said Matt Buten, Chief Financial Officer at Biohaven.The prospective, multi-center, single-arm IDE study included 137 patients who underwent urologic procedures using the HugoTM robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The data was described by the American Urologic Association (AUA) as a "practice-changing, paradigm-shifting (P2) clinical trial in urology."Chipotle is inviting educators and healthcare professionals to sign up for a chance to receive free burritos in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurses Week. A total of 100,000 teachers and 100,000 healthcare workers, verified through ID, will receive free entrée e-gift cards.The AI agent engages directly with people (often older adults and vulnerable populations) via text or phone, helping identify needs and connecting them to services in seconds. Meanwhile, Blooming Health helps 1,000+ community organizations, government agencies, and healthcare providers more effectively reach and manage their populations at scale.The cards are designed not just to celebrate moms, but to also spark candid conversations about bladder leaks, a common but often overlooked part of the postpartum, perimenopause, and menopause experience."Our goal from the beginning with the Volt PFA System was to design a PFA system that would provide outstanding results in patients battling a range of atrial arrhythmias, and the latest data from the Volt CE Mark Study is confirmation that the system will truly impact patient care in a positive way," said Christopher Piorkowski, M.D., chief medical officer of Abbott's electrophysiology business.The nationwide month-long challenge (May 1-31, 2025) calls for pets and pet parents to get outside, get active and get connected one walk, hike or jog at a time. Hosted on Strava's platform of 150 million members, logging more than 40 million activities per week, the challenge encourages participants to log 250 minutes of movement with their dog in May.This launch marks a significant milestone in eHealth's ongoing, multi-year strategy to leverage AI empathetically, enhancing the expertise of licensed insurance agents to provide an exceptional consumer experience."Today's investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to expanding U.S. manufacturing and ensuring patients around the world have access to our innovative medicines," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "Ohio offers a supportive business climate, skilled workforce, and strategic location, making it an ideal choice for this next phase of our investment."

For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire