EDGE Group Partners With Wazoku To Launch Global 'Drone In A Box' Innovation Challenge

New open innovation challenge seeks cutting-edge, autonomous UAV deployment systems for real-world defence and security applications

Abu Dhabi, UAE:May 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced a strategic partnership with innovation scale-up Wazoku. Their first collaboration launches a global open innovation challenge via the Wazoku Crowd platform to identify next-generation 'Drone in a Box' solutions.

Open to innovators, start-ups, universities, and established organisations worldwide, the challenge seeks fully integrated systems that combine a drone, docking and charging station, ground control platform, and operational software into a single, scalable unit.

EDGE is offering a total prize fund of USD 20,000-awarding USD 15,000 to the winning entry and USD 5,000 for the runner-up. Finalists will be invited to EDGE to demonstrate their solutions, with the potential for further development or acquisition.

The challenge addresses rising global demand for autonomous UAV systems that are cost-effective, rapidly deployable, and resilient in harsh environments. EDGE is particularly interested in solutions requiring minimal human intervention and featuring AI-driven autonomy, predictive maintenance, advanced navigation, and mobile or remote deployment.

“This challenge represents a significant opportunity to help shape the future of defence technology,” said Ahmed Al Khoori, SVP – Strategy & Excellence, EDGE Group.“By partnering with Wazoku, we're engaging a global community of problem-solvers to define the next evolution of unmanned systems-solutions that could transform ISR, logistics, perimeter security, and more.”

The initiative has been led and coordinated by the EDGE Innovation team, reflecting the Group's commitment to open collaboration and rapid capability development. It supports EDGE's Learning & Innovation Factory (LIF) strategy, which invests in advanced technologies, fosters innovation, and builds national capacity. LIF aims to strengthen collaboration across the UAE's advanced technology ecosystem and establish EDGE as a centre of excellence and innovation within the wider community.

Wazoku Crowd connects more than 700,000 solvers worldwide, including engineers, scientists, technologists, start-ups, and academic institutions. It has previously delivered successful outcomes for NASA, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the US Navy.

“EDGE is one of the most forward-thinking defence and advanced technology groups, and we're proud to partner with them on this and future challenges,” said Simon Hill, CEO of Wazoku.“'Drone in a Box' solutions are critical enablers for autonomous operations, and we're confident the Wazoku Crowd will surface bold, innovative solutions that meet EDGE's ambitions.”

The challenge closes on 7 July 2025. Submissions must include a detailed technical proposal and supporting video demonstration. Finalists will retain intellectual property rights and may enter negotiations with EDGE for further development or acquisition of their solutions.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.