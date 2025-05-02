MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Kaplan Higher Education Academy Recognised For Excellence And Trust" data-link=" Higher Education Academy Recognised For Excellence And Trust" class="whatsapp" Kaplan wins Singapore Business Review International Business Awards 2025 and Reader's Digest Trusted Brands 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2025 - In recognition of its continued excellence in education and student development, Kaplan Higher Education Academy (Kaplan) has clinched two prestigious accolades: the Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards 2025 in the Educational Management category, and the Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Award 2025 (Gold) in the Private Higher Institutions category.Established in 2014, the SBR International Business Awards honours the outstanding achievements of foreign companies with global headquarters outside of Singapore, celebrating innovative strategies, transformative business initiatives, and impactful contributions. Kaplan's win affirms its commitment to Raising the Bar in Education with Academic Excellence and Holistic Student Development.As part of its dedication to delivering high-quality education that seamlessly integrates academic rigour and student well-being, Kaplan has made significant investments in its campuses, including its new city campuses at Odeon 331 and 333, now offering 100,000 square feet of modern learning spaces across three centrally located campuses.To encourage interactive teaching and hands-on education, Kaplan offers purpose-built High-Capacity Computer Labs that are equipped with NVIDIA graphics, Intel Core i9 processors, dual monitors, and an inverted-U layout. Kaplan Odeon Campuses also encourage collaborative learning through the 31 modern classrooms, including The Nexus and The Connexion, as well as cosy study corners for focused research, group discussions, and independent studies. Part of its well-rounded learning environment is also a Wellness Room and a Club Room, alongside a comprehensive suite of support services that prioritise mental, emotional, and social well-being.Specifically addressing the diverse needs and varied commitments of today's learners, Kaplan offers flexible learning options, including recorded classes for on-demand access, synchronous online delivery, blended learning models, and 100% assignment-based programmes. Students can further enhance their expertise through the various Double Specialisation Diplomas, Double Majors, and Double Master's Degrees offered at Kaplan, broadening their skill sets for multi-disciplinary career opportunities. Additionally, Kaplan aligns its programme offerings with the SkillsFuture Skills Demand for the Future Economy Reportto ensure graduates are equipped with in-demand competencies for high-growth sectors.Kaplan remains steadfast in its resolve to empower the futures of students and graduates through career readiness and employability. Through industry collaborations and practical learning experiences, personalised career coaching, a dynamic alumni network and over 400 employability events providing skills development, networking opportunities, and career insights, Kaplan ensures students are workforce-ready.With an overall student satisfaction score of 4.4 out of 5and 9 in 10 graduates employed within six months, Kaplan continues to drive positive outcomes through its commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development. As a forward-thinking institution, Kaplan continues to shape the future of education by offering a complete package flexible, student-centric learning models, and industry-aligned programmes, all anchored in a vibrant and supportive campus environment that fosters engagement, wellness, and success.Commenting on Kaplan's achievement, Alex Chevrolle, Managing Director at Kaplan Higher Education Academy said, 'As one of Singapore's leading providers of private education, this esteemed recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, industry relevance, and holistic student development across all levels of study, such as Diploma, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Financial Certifications.'The story of Kaplan began with Stanley Kaplan's vision to make higher education accessible to all students based on their academic merit and regardless of their background. Founded on this belief, Kaplan Inc. has built a longstanding legacy in education, empowering learners worldwide. In Singapore, Kaplan continues to uphold this commitment, guided by the conviction that education holds the power to open doors, helping students pass any test, achieve any goal, and reach every milestone they aspire to.Today, Kaplan in Singapore is recognised as a trusted brand by Singaporeans, having been awarded Gold in the Reader's Digest Trusted Brands Award 2025 for the fourth consecutive year since 2022. Since its launch in 1999, the Trusted Brands survey has become a reliable benchmark of quality and reliability, recognising brands that Singaporeans trust most in their daily lives. Being acknowledged as a Trusted Brand is more than a badge of honour; it affirms that, beyond academic outcomes, Kaplan continues to stand out as a brand that delivers on its promisesempowering individuals, nurturing aspirations, and creating positive impact on lives and careers.For more information on Kaplan's notable achievements, please visit:[1] Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2025 .[2] Kaplan Student Course Evaluation 2024.[3] All statistics are based on the Kaplan Graduate Employment Survey 2021/2022 conducted by Nexus Link Pte Ltd for graduating cohorts between June 2021 August 2022. Respondents include full-time (FT) graduates: 917; and part-time (PT) graduates: 2,190. This survey is not the same survey conducted by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG). The SSG Graduate Employment Survey may therefore not be directly comparable due to some differences in sample size scope between the two surveys. About Kaplan (Singapore)

Kaplan (Singapore) is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers, and is 4-year EduTrust certified, demonstrating the excellent quality of our programmes and services, as well as business operations. To date, Kaplan (Singapore) has students from over 55 countries and regions, and has served more than 100,000 graduates. With over 450 academic and professional certification programme options for higher learning and skills development, Kaplan (Singapore) provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Find out more at



.



About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries and regions continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at



.



