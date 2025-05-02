Bastille Wins 2025 SC Award For Best Threat Detection Technology

Award Recognizes Bastille's Innovation In Wireless Airspace Defense

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastille , the leader in wireless airspace defense solutions is proud to announce they have won the prestigious 2025 SC Awards for Best Threat Detection Technology. The win recognizes Bastille's commitment to excellence and innovation in protecting enterprises and government agencies from the growing risks of unmonitored wireless threats. Previous winners of this award include CrowdStrike, Rapid7 and Aruba.

"We're honored to receive this year's SC Award for Best Threat Detection Technology," said Chris Risley, CEO of Bastille. "This recognition is a powerful validation of our mission to defend the invisible wireless attack surface, an area too long overlooked. We're proud to help Fortune 500 companies, the military, and federal agencies gain the visibility they need to secure their environments."

The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges , composed of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

SC Media highlighted why it chose Bastille as the winner of the Best Threat Detection Technology category:

Bastille's platform delivers four key capabilities: locating wireless assets through AI-powered detection and geolocation; visualizing the wireless environment via the Bastille Fusion Center; analyzing threats with AI-driven risk models; and responding with real-time alerts and seamless integration into XDR, CAASM, SIEM, SOAR, and Zero Trust platforms. Bastille's solution "continuously identifies and classifies wireless devices across multiple protocols, updating inventories in real-time" and offers "real-time and historical device tracking, security event prioritization, and forensic analysis."

The company's rapid growth reflects increasing demand for its capabilities. Bastille has tripled its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the past year and projects another doubling ahead. Its customer base spans Fortune 500 companies, military branches, and government agencies.

Bastille's success has also drawn major investment, including $44 million from Goldman Sachs, underscoring confidence in the company's trajectory. With 34 patents issued and more pending, Bastille is widely recognized as an industry leader in wireless airspace defense.

"From the rise of generative AI attacks to breaches exploiting third-party access and non-human credentials, the past year has reminded us that cybersecurity needs to be about innovations that help enterprises pivot, adapt, and thrive in a threat landscape that changes by the hour," said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media.

"Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer," Spring said. "It's inspiring to see how this year's community of finalists-across identity, cloud, data protection, and beyond-is pushing forward together, united by purpose."

About Bastille

Bastille is the leader in wireless threat intelligence through software-defined radio. By enabling enterprises to assess and mitigate risks associated with cellular, RF, and wireless threats, Bastille delivers security solutions that provide real-time monitoring and actionable insights to protect sensitive data and infrastructure. For more information about Bastille, visit .

