Hempnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Closes $3.6M Registered Direct

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC) has closed a registered direct offering to institutional investors for the aggregate purchase and sale of approximately $3.6 million of Common Shares, each at a price of $1.25. Flora announced approximately $3.6 million in expected aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, of which it intends to use the net, together with existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as counsel to the company, and Kaufman & Canoles P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a cannabis focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector. HempWire is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

HempWire is powered by IBN