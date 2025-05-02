Sonam Shares Glimpse Of Hubby Anand, Son Vayu’S ‘Early Mornings On The Court’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu spending time on the basketball court.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she reposted a photograph originally posted by her husband.

It shows a playful moment on a basketball court. In the foreground, a young Vayu is standing and facing away from the camera, wearing a matching grey set and sneakers. In the background, Anand is lying on the court floor, smiling up at the child.

The backdrop includes a section of bleachers with the word“TIGERS” partially visible, and the large word“RESPECT” prominently displayed in black and yellow.

The caption read:“early mornings on the court shenanigans #VayusParents cc @sonamkapoor.

Anand also shared another image on his stories section, which captures an adorable moment on a basketball court. The father-son duo are both bent forward in a crawling or stretching position, mirroring each other. They appear to be mimicking animals, possibly elephants, which is reinforced by the two small elephant emojis placed in the bottom right of the image.

On April 29, Sonam shared a glimpse of how she spent her“unexpected week off” with her son Vayu and no distractions.

Sonam took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of moments featuring the“beautiful time” she spent with her“baby boy.”

“An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy. No distractions and just life as it should be. @anandahuja we've made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves. Love you so much. #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote as the caption.

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Up next, Sonam will be seen in the“Battle of Bittora.” It is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name that shares the love story between two upcoming politicians who despite being in love are contesting elections against each other.

The drama will be produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film, in collaboration with Communication Network.