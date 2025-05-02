Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards Announce 51 Finalists Highlighting Construction Industry Expertise, Leadership And Progression



Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards celebrates impact in construction by recognizing project excellence, businesses, teams and individuals across 12 categories

New category, Environmental Excellence Award, spotlights organizations, projects or individuals that have made exceptional contributions to environmental sustainability in the industry Awards ceremony to be held on 20 June 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg alongside Big 5 Construct South Africa

Amid great anticipation, the 51 finalists for the 3rd edition of Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards have officially been revealed. Celebrating excellence across the built environment, Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards honour the commitment, skill and vision that continue to shape cities and uplift communities, championing projects promote sustainable design and construction.

Taking place on 20 June 2025, at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, the awards will celebrate winners across 12 unique categories, including Architecture Firm of the Year, Contractor of the Year, Excellence in Leadership, Rising Star, Leading Woman of the Year, Residential Project of the Year, Commercial Project of the Year, Retrofit Project of the Year, Engineering Consultancy of the Year, Infrastructure Project of the Year and Digitalization Project of the Year along with the newly introduced Environmental Excellence category. This category recognizes individuals, companies and projects leading the way in eco-conscious construction. Finalists include the Thaba Eco Village & Lifestyle Centre project by Boogertman & Partners; the Let's Be Green Hillbrow Project by Green Thumb Composting Company; and The Main Reef Water Tower by Murray & Dickson Construction Group.

“With the Global Environment Facility committing $49.1 million to environmental projects in South Africa, the industry's shift toward sustainable development is undeniable (source: Department of Environmental Affairs). This inspired the launch of our new Environmental Excellence award, recognizing those leading the way in eco-conscious construction, which was very well received by the nominees. With more than 20% of this year's finalists being new entrants, emerging players are evidently shaping the future of the built environment,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.

Another key category, Leading Woman of the Year, recognizes the rising stars in the construction industry, highlighting women who have immensely contributed to the community. Finalists in this category include Tshidi Mndzebele from Avenir Holdings, Wendy Cerutti from Turner & Townsend, Nomsa Nhlabathi from Prestige Property Group and Unathi Mboya from Malibose Building Construction. View a full list of finalists here.

Nominations for Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards were evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts. These judges, all leaders in the construction sector, brought their experience and technical proficiency to the process, carefully reviewing entries from project owners, contractors, consultants, and leading professionals in architecture, project management and engineering.

“Climate change is profoundly affecting the built environment around the world, including South Africa, with rising temperatures and extreme weather events testing the resilience of infrastructure. Through Big 5 South Africa Impact Awards, we've observed categories that highlight efforts in sustainability, resilience and environmental responsibility, recognizing those who promote excellence, empower communities and create meaningful change. It was a true honour reading through all the impactful work, and I look forward to celebrating the winners soon,” said Dorah Modise, Executive Director, Presidential Climate Commission.

