Dsquares Strengthens Saudi Expansion with Appointment of New General Manager
Riyadh, 28th April 2025 – Dsquares, a leading provider of innovative loyalty and rewards solutions in the GCC, announced the strategic appointment of a new General Manager to lead its expanding operations in Saudi Arabia. This significant leadership addition underscores Dsquares’ commitment to the Kingdom, reinforcing its position as the preferred partner for loyalty solutions across government and key industries.
Following its recent regional expansion, the company established its GCC headquarters in Saudi Arabia in July 2021 driven by the kingdom’s rapid economic growth and rising demand for localized loyalty programs. Under the new leadership, the company aims to further expand its presence, build local partnerships and introduce new innovative loyalty solutions tailored specifically for the Saudi market.
With a projected market value of 1.161 billion USD by 2028 and a CAGR of around 12.4%, the loyalty solutions market in Saudi Arabia demonstrates strong potential. "The market’s strong emphasis on digitalization, coupled with Vision 2030's cashless economy initiatives, presents a fertile environment for our tailored loyalty solutions," said Marwan Kenawy, CEO of Dsquares.
This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Dsquares continues to scale operations, reinforce its presence as a GCC loyalty hub, and deliver sustained value to its growing client and partner base.
Wael Abdulmoty, General Manager of Dsquares in Saudi Arabia added, “Dsquares already has a proven track record of success delivering impactful solutions across both government and private sectors. From empowering citizen engagement through government-led initiatives in healthcare, education, and financial inclusion to strengthening customer retention for major banks and telecoms, our programs have consistently demonstrated value.”
Dsquares successfully partnered with major local clients including Riyadh Bank, AttijariWafa Bank, and STC while also establishing over 500 merchant partnerships for Al Rajhi Bank. Its innovative approach has enabled clients across FMCG, financial services and governmental sectors to significantly enhance customer retention and satisfaction.
About Dsquares
Founded in 2012, Dsquares is a leading B2B loyalty solutions provider, delivering innovative programs to over 150 million end users through a network of 21,000 merchant branches. The company specializes in creating tailored loyalty solutions for industries including banking, telecom, FMCGs, and retail, driving customer retention and profitability. Dsquares has successfully implemented loyalty programs for leading companies across banking, telecom, FMCG, retail, and oil & gas sectors. Notable clients include Al Rajhi Bank, STC, Saudi Ministry of Health, Vodafone, PepsiCo, Saudi Tourism Authority, Orange, P&G, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Visa, MasterCard, and ExxonMobil.
