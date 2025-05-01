Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Nominates Mike Waltz As U.S. Ambassador To UN

2025-05-01 10:10:46
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW YORK, May 2 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President Donald Trump, yesterday, nominated his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“In the interim, Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, will serve as National Security Adviser, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department,” said Trump in a post on social media.

Both Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are expected to leave their current roles in the White House as soon as Thursday, according to earlier media reports.

Waltz's nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations requires Senate confirmation.

On March 27, Trump withdrew his nomination of Republican Elise Stefanik, to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, left her office on Jan 20, when Trump took office as U.S. president.– NNN-XINHUA

